Despite disqualification, Edo APC chairman insists Obaseki will contest, win gov election

The disqualification by the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting the Edo 2020 governorship poll, the party chairman in the state, Anselem Ojezua has said.

Ojezua is the chairman of Edo APC faction loyal to the embattled Governor Obaseki.

Ripples Nigeria, had earlier reported that Obaseki and two other APC governorship aspirants, were disqualified by the party’s screening committee in Abuja on Friday, from participating in the APC’s governorship primary holding on June 22.

However, in a statement an aide to Governor Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie released Friday night, he quoted Ojezua as calling on APC members loyal to Obaseki to be calm, assuring them that Obaseki would still seek for a second term in office.

The statement by Osagie read in part, “Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua, Esq., has called for calm among party members and supporters following the unjust disqualification of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki by the Governorship Primary Screening Committee of the party, noting that the governor has performed credibly well and will be reelected for a second term.

“Ojezua, who spoke to journalists in Benin City after the announcement by the committee, said the result didn’t come as a surprise as the governor had alluded to the fact that he will not get justice from the screening exercise.

“He, however, appealed to the supporters of the party in the state to remain calm as the leadership of the party will meet tomorrow Saturday 13th June 2020, to properly respond to the report of the committee that screened candidates for the June 22, 2020 APC Primary.

“Ojezua said, ‘I want to appeal to leaders and members of APC in Edo State to remain calm. The validity of the Screening Committee has not been established. A proper response to the report is yet to come as the leadership of the party in the state will meet tomorrow and at the end of the meeting give an appropriate response.”

Ojezua was further quoted as saying, “They didn’t say he (Obaseki) will not contest the election but that he will not contest under the platform of the APC.

“By tomorrow, we will meet and be in a position to make a proper statement on what the future holds for the party in Edo State.”

There are speculations that Obaseki may defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Already, the PDP, in a statement on Friday by its national publicity secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday said the governor would be welcomed if he decided to join the party.

