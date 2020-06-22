Despite dumping APC for PDP, Ajayi says he remains Ondo Deputy Gov

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi has said he would maintain his position despite his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajayi dumped the APC on Sunday in Apoi Ward 2, Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state and joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ward.

While tendering his resignation letter from the APC in Apoi Ward 2, Ajayi said that he left the ruling party did not mean he was leaving his position as the state’s deputy governor.

He said, “My people that voted for me did not ask me to resign, so I remain the deputy governor of this state. I was duly elected as a deputy governor.

“The reason I am taking this action is known to all of you. I listen to the advice from all supporters across the state.

“The Ese Odo Local Government will continue to witness peace and progress.”

Ajayi’s dumping of the APC came a day after he was prevented from going out of the government house in Akure, the state capital by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami.

