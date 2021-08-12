Business
Despite economic hardship, Nigerians spend N123.8m watching movies in one week
Cinemas across the country recorded massive patronage from Nigerians in the first week of August.
According to data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) moviegoers spent a total of N123.8 million in theaters throughout the nation between July 30 and August 8.
This represents a 0.73 percent increase from the N122.9 million spent in the opening week of July 2021 (2nd to 8th).
Also, the data provided shows that during the period under review Nigerian cinemas all over the country recorded an increase in attendance to 86,997 compared to 85,325 in July.
READ ALSO: Nigerian cinemas to raise ticket prices
This impressive figure comes at a time the country is still recovering from the Covid-19 and many Nigerians are struggling to make ends meet.
CEAN data shows that last weekend alone (August 6-8), cinemas racked in N48 million from 30,194 movie lovers.
Out of the number in attendance 9,804 showed interest in Nollywood movies while 20,381 were in the cinemas for foreign movies.
The film ‘Suicide Squad’ had the highest gross return of N14.4 million after being watched by 7,911 people.
While ‘Gone,’ a nollywood film, had the lowest interest with 43 in attendance and a total return of N60,000.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...