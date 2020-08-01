Despite firing blanks on final day, Simy Nwankwo wins Serie B golden boot

Despite failing to score on the final day of the Serie B season, Nigeria forward Simy Nwankwo emerged the top scorer in the league.

Nwankwo scored 20 league goals during the course of the season to help Crotone achieve promotion to Italian topflight Serie A.

His tally was one ahead of Perugia’s Pietro Lemmello, who scored 19 goals during the season.

Both men failed to find the back of the net on the final day of the campaign.

Nwankwo was in action for 90 minutes as Crotone lost 2-0 to Trapani on Friday night.

The 28-year-old featured in 37 league games for the Pythagoreans in the just concluded season.

Crotone finished in second position with 68 points from 38 matches.

They will play in the top flight next season.

