Despite hardship Nigerians spend N2.4bn buying movie tickets in 2021 —Report

Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has revealed that in the 52 weeks of 2021, Nigerians spent over N2.4billion on movie tickets.

CEAN disclosed this in its latest report on its website obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

According to the report, Nigerians in 2020, spent N1.2 billion and was N4.1 billion recorded as ticket sales in 2019.

CEAN data also revealed that during the holiday season alone from Friday, December 24th to January 2nd, Cinemas in the country made over N650 million.

The top three movies watched by Nigerians during the holiday period included Spider-Man: No way home, Christmas in Miami, and Aki & Pawpaw.

Spider-Man helped owners of cinemas make over N291 million within nine days followed by 170.3 ticket sales for Christmas in Miami.

To watch another Nollywood movie ‘Aki & Pawpaw’. Nigerians paid over N29.2 million for tickets.

Breakdown of the top 20 movies during holiday season includes 10 Nollywood, seven Hollywood, one Bollywood, One kannywood (Hausa) and one Gollywood movie.

