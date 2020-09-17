Despite inactivity, Super Eagles progress in latest FIFA world ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have not played since November 2019 but the team have made a remarkable progress in the latest FIFA world ranking.

The Gernot Rohr boys, who should have had their first international appearance of 2020 back in March, could not converge as games were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the inactivity, the three-time African champions climbed from the 31st spot to the 29th in the world rankings released by the world football governing body on Thursday.

The Eagles are also ranked as the third best team on the continent, behind Senegal (20th in the world) and Tunisia (26th in the world).

With sporting activities already returning across the globe, Nigeria will be facing Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia in friendlies next month.

The team will then resume their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in November when they face Sierra Leone in a doubleheader clash.

Meanwhile, Belgium, France, Brazil and England all remain at number one, two, three and four respectively.

At number five is Portugal, Uruguay occupy number six, at number seven is Spain, Croatia at number eight, Argentina ninth and Colombia 10th.

The next ranking will be released on October 22.

