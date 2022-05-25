Despite interest rate hike, CBN lists sectors which will still get cheap loans

On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raised the benchmark interest rate to 13 percent, the first change in over two years.

According to the apex bank, the decision to raise the rate was on the back of rising inflation with stands at 16.8 per cent as at the end of April.

The new interest rate which will be used to fight inflation also means no more expensive loans for businesses.

To ameliorate this, CBN has agreed to leave interest rates for its development finance actives or intervention funds at 5% per annum until March 2023.

Speaking to journalist after the MPC meeting, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele said, “The MPC is of the view that rates on the development finance initiatives of the Bank should remain at 5 percent till March 2023.”

The five percent annual interest rate paid by loan recipients is equivalent to a subsidy, as the loans were initially subject to a nine percent annual interest rate.

The sectors to benefit from these loans are agriculture, power, and aviation.

Others are Health, Power, Manufacturing sectors which CBN considers very critical to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Breakdown of loan disbursed to the sectors

Emefiele while reading the MPC communique also provided a breakdown of the loans disbursed to the sectors as follows:

He said, “Between April and May 2022, the Bank released the sum of N57.91 billion under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) to 185,972 new projects for the cultivation of rice, wheat, and maize, bringing the cumulative disbursement under the Programme to N1.01 trillion, disbursed to over 4.2 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country.

“In addition, the Bank released N21.73 billion to finance seven (7) large-scale agricultural projects under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS).

“The bank has so far spent about N741.05 billion for 674 projects in agro-production and agro-processing under its CACs scheme.

“In the manufacturing sector, the Bank disbursed the sum of N436.85 billion to 34 new projects under the N1.0 trillion Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF).

“In the healthcare sector, the CBN disbursed N17.70 billion to four (4) healthcare projects under the Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF), bringing the cumulative disbursements to N130.49 billion for 126 projects, comprising 58 hospitals, 31 pharmaceuticals, and 37 other healthcare services.

“Under the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF), the Bank disbursed N2.79 billion to support youths engaged at various nodes of the agricultural value chain, bringing the total disbursement under this intervention to N98.88 billion to 749 MSME projects across the country.

Read also: CBN extends 5% loan interest tenure by twelve months

“In energy/infrastructure, the Bank released N15.71 billion to power sector players including generation companies (GenCos) and gas companies (GasCos), under the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc – Payment Assurance Facility (NBETPAF), bringing the cumulative disbursement under the facility to N1.30 trillion.

“The sum of N22.67 billion was also released to Distribution Companies (DisCos) for their Operational Expenditure (OpEx) and Capital Expenditure (CapEx), under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility – Phase 2 (NEMSF-2).

“Cumulative disbursement under the NEMSF-2 currently stands at N251.93 billion.

“Additionally, under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), the Bank has disbursed N0.19 billion to DisCos for the procurement of electricity meters, bringing the cumulative disbursement for the procurement and installation of 865,956 meters across the country to N47.82 billion”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now