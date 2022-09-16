Despite marital woes, Yul Edochie celebrates first wife, May, as she turns a year older

Outspoken movie actor, Yul Edochie on Friday took to his Instagram platform to celebrate his first wife, May as she turned a year older despite their marital crisis after he took another wife.

In April 2022, the popular actor unveiled his colleague, Judy Austin-Moghalu as his second wife, to the dismay of several people, including members of his family.

Despite their marital differences, Yul, who is the son of veteran actor Pete Edochie, shared May’s photo on Instagram with a goodwill message to her.

Read also:Actor, Yul Edochie tells students to block NASS, Aso Rock, not Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Yul Edochie prayed for God’s protection and promised to love her forever.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday to my wife, my CEO extraordinaire QUEEN MAY YUL-EDOCHIE. I wish you many more beautiful and successful years. May God continue to guide you, bless you and protect you and bless you beyond imagination. Love you forever.”

Edochie and May tied the knot in 2005, they have four children together. The popular movie actor has since welcomed another child with his colleague, Judy Austin-Moghalu.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now