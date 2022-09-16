Entertainment
Despite marital woes, Yul Edochie celebrates first wife, May, as she turns a year older
Outspoken movie actor, Yul Edochie on Friday took to his Instagram platform to celebrate his first wife, May as she turned a year older despite their marital crisis after he took another wife.
In April 2022, the popular actor unveiled his colleague, Judy Austin-Moghalu as his second wife, to the dismay of several people, including members of his family.
Despite their marital differences, Yul, who is the son of veteran actor Pete Edochie, shared May’s photo on Instagram with a goodwill message to her.
Read also:Actor, Yul Edochie tells students to block NASS, Aso Rock, not Lagos-Ibadan expressway
Yul Edochie prayed for God’s protection and promised to love her forever.
He wrote:
“Happy birthday to my wife, my CEO extraordinaire QUEEN MAY YUL-EDOCHIE. I wish you many more beautiful and successful years. May God continue to guide you, bless you and protect you and bless you beyond imagination. Love you forever.”
Edochie and May tied the knot in 2005, they have four children together. The popular movie actor has since welcomed another child with his colleague, Judy Austin-Moghalu.
