Despite mounting opposition, Sen Utazi says ‘no going back’ on controversial Health Emergency Bill

Senator Chukwuka Utazi has said there was no going back on the Health Emergency Bill in the Senate.

The senator’s position is coming amid mounting opposition against the bill and a similar one at the House of Representatives, the Infectious Disease Bill.

A former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu recently described the bill as more dangerous than the coronavirus that is giving birth to it.

Ekweremadu also assured that the bill would not be passed by the National Assembly because “A lot of parliamentarians have lined up to oppose it.”

However, Senator Utazi, who represents Enugu North senatorial district, speaking on Monday during an interview on the Control of Infectious Disease Bill Townhall, which aired on Channels Television said:

“I want to say that there is no going back on this bill. We are already set on a voyage and all we want is informed input into this bill.

“There is no better time for any law to come into force. Anytime within the pendency of the four-year tenure of the National Assembly is the time to make any law and that is just what we are doing.”

Utazi, who sponsored the National Health Emergency Bill at the Senate, explained that the National Assembly was legislating on the bill in order to fill gaps in the health sector.

Noting how he was shocked when he visited a hospital and how the doctors were footing the bills of the patients, which shouldn’t be, Utazi said:

“It is very necessary and timely for this bill to come into place because there are gaps that are existing that need to be filled. We need to have a legal framework to guide our activities.

“We cannot continue depending on executive orders one after the other. It is totally wrong. This is a democracy. We are not in a military regime where the executive will make laws for the people.

“We have the National Assembly that is in place and sitting and that is what we want to do. We want to take up our duties and do that job.”

