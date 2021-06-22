 Despite N9.25bn spent on NASS renovation, Senate resumes plenary under leaking roof | Ripples Nigeria
Despite N9.25bn spent on NASS renovation, Senate resumes plenary under leaking roof

2 mins ago

PIB passes first reading in Senate

There was consternation in the Senate section of the National Assembly Complex due to a leaking roof which led to a water-logged chamber.

Ripples Nigeria gathered on Tuesday that lawmakers and workers were surprised over the source of water when the chamber was opened at 11 am.

This led to a mopping of the floors by the workers around the chambers in order to allow for the commencement of plenary.

Despite the N37 billion fund earmarked in the 2020 budget for the maintenance of the complex, this development will come as a surprise to political observers.

The controversy that trailed the budget, however, led to its reduction. Analysis of the revised 2020 budget showed that the Federal Government reduced budget allocation for the renovation from ₦37 billion to ₦9.25 billion.

Despite the hiccup, Senate President Ahmad Lawan proceeded with the plenary session at 11am.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

