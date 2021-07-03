Despite official denials, Kanu’s lawyer insists Kenyan govt, played active role in ‘kidnap’, torture of IPOB leader

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead defence counsel to the re-arrested leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has indicted the Kenyan government, saying his client was arrested and detained for eight days by the country’s Special Police Force, before being handed over to security operatives from Nigeria.

The lawyer made the claim on Friday night shortly after his team was permitted by the Department of State Service (DSS) to meet Kanu, adding, that his client was arrested in Kenya on June 18.

It would be recalled that the Kenyan government in a statement on Friday responded to claims that it collaborated with the Nigerian government in the arrest and repatriation of the IPOB leader, denying the allegations as “unfounded”.

Kenyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, had in a statement in Abuja accused the Nigerian media of linking President Uhuru Kenyatta, to the sting operation allegedly carried out by “Nigerian Intelligence” in the East Africa country.

The ambassador described the reports as “spurious, derogatory and libellous deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain sections of the Nigerian people.”

Furthermore, he challenged anyone with facts relating to the “when, where, who and how it particularly involved in the alleged arrest” to come forward with them.

The Nigerian government has also kept mum as to where and how the IPOB leader was arrested and returned to Nigeria to face trial.

However, speaking in a statement released on his Facebook page on Friday night, Ejiofor, said Kanu was tortured and subjected to various inhuman treatment in Kenya, noting that the incident had worsened his client’s health condition.

The statement titled ‘Update on meeting with MNK today, 2nd July 2021’, read: “My Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was actually abducted by accursed Kenya’s Special Police Force on the 18th of June 2021 at their International Airport, and consequently taken to an undisclosed residence under dehumanising conditions.

“He was tortured and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment which worsened his health condition. He was illegally detained for eight (8) good DAYS in Kenya before being transferred to their Nigerian counterpart.

“He was purportedly investigated on a bogus charge while in their custody, ostensibly, awaiting to be handed over after their findings proved him innocent of all the spurious allegations. They later beckoned on their Nigerian Counterpart to take over.

“Kenyan Government was deeply involved in the abduction, detention, and ill-treatment of my Client before the illegal handover to their Nigerian counterpart.

“A scan of his heart showed that the heart has enlarged by 13 per cent due to the dehumanising treatment meted to him. There is a need for immediate proper medical examination and attention for him.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu conveyed his goodwill message to all IPOB family members worldwide and craved for your unrelentless prayers. We are going back to the Court for the needful. Other details cannot be entertained here.

“His fortified legal team will address these infractions at the proper forum as we progress. Other details on our legal strategy may not be made public. With Chukwuokike Abiama on our side, Victory is assured. For if God Almighty be for us, who can be against us?”

Ejiofor had earlier on Friday, disclosed that the DSS had agreed to the request by Kanu’s legal team to have an audience with him.

He had disclosed the development in a post on social media, saying, “Update. Thankfully, our effort is yielding the desired result. We have just received a communication approving our visit to our client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Shall keep the world posted on the outcome, immediately after the meeting, later in the Day. God is with us.”

