Despite ongoing ASUU strike, Nigerian govt pledges to boost, invest in education to improve quality

The Federal Government has pledged to improve on the quality of education in the country through massive investments in infrastructure and human resources.

This was contained in a message sent by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu to the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, near Nsukka in Enugu State on Saturday.

He was represented by Mr Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education.

No fewer than 1,611 students were awarded National Certificate of Education (NCE), while 69 others got their Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) from the institution.

Adamu’s assertion came despite the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities on February 14, over unpaid allowances in a 2009 agreement with the FG.

As a result, the FG had reconstituted a team to renegotiate the 2009 agreements with the union.

Adamu, during a press conference, had stressed the need to speedily bring to conclusion all outstanding issues in the 2009 agreements in order to achieve the desired industrial peace in the nation’s universities.

The reconstituted 2009 FGN/University-Based Unions Agreements Re-negotiation Team is headed by the Pro-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Prof. Emeritus Nimi Briggs.

Nonetheless, during his statement at the convocation ceremony on Saturday, the Minister claimed the FG had always given education special attention, which he said, informed the decision to upgrade teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

“This administration invests hugely in education to ensure quality teaching and learning.

“Government has ensured that all tertiary institutions in the country received robust interventions from TetFund to boost infrastructure in institutions,” he said.

Adamu also urged teachers to reciprocate government’s gesture by being dedicated to their duties and to be good role models to students.

