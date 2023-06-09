Despite outcry, Kano govt insists no going back on demolition of structures

The Kano State government has insisted that there is no going back on the demolition of illegal structures currently going on in the state.

Governor Abba Yusuf had last week, ordered the immediate demolition of illegal structures in the state metropolis, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to restoring the glory of the state by reclaiming all public land and properties used to erect illegal structures by private individuals or groups.

Yusuf had, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bature Dawin-Tofa, stressed that structures erected in schools, mosques, public playgrounds, graveyards, markets, and hospitals would be demolished in line with the state’s original plan and layout.

But despite public outcry and allegations of witch hunting by the past administration of Abdulahi Ganduje against the new government, the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Gwarzo, during a meeting with members of the Association of Progressive at the Government House on Thursday night, said there was no going back on the ongoing demolition of illegal structures in the state capital.

Gwarzo said the importance of upholding the rule of law and restoring order in urban areas was one thing the government had vowed to entrench, as he stressed the necessity for the demolition to ensure sustainable urban development.

Gwarzo who expressed concern over the negative impact of unregulated structures on infrastructure, drainage systems, and public safety, also condemned the sale of public assets by the previous administration for personal gain without considering the consequences on the community.

Gwarzo expressed dissatisfaction over the sale of portions of graveyards for the construction of shops, the division and sale of lands within the Massalacin Waje area of Fagge LGA as well as portions of the Eid prayer ground, saying that they were lands with significant cultural and religious significance.

