Despite pardons to Dariye, Nyame, Buhari hates corruption so much —Adesina

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has insisted that despite the presidential pardon his principal granted to convicted former governors of Plateau and Taraba States, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame respectively, there is no Nigerian who hates corruption more than the President.

Dariye and Nyame who were granted state pardon by Buhari on the recommendation of the Council of State, had been serving various jail terms after being convicted for multibillion-naira frauds during their tenures in office.

The presidential pardon of the convicted looters has continued to generate strong condemnation from Nigerians and critics of the President who believe he has reneged on his anti-corruption stance which was one of the promises he made while campaigning for the presidency.

However, Adesina believes despite the controversy generated by the pardons, Buhari would not condone corruption in any form.

The presidential aide while appearing on a Channels Television programme on Friday night, insisted that the President had what he called a “higher morality” by granting the pardons to the convicted looters.

“Nobody abhors corruption than the President. So for him to have even concurred to the recommendation of that prerogative of mercy committee is a higher morality,” Adesina said when asked if the fight against corruption by the President was losing steam.

“I have not seen how that pardon vitiates the war against corruption in anyway. I have not seen it because the war continues,” the veteran journalist insisted.

