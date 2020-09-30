Despite parents' political differences, Atiku's son, Ribadu's daughter set to wed | Ripples Nigeria

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar’s son, Aliyu, is set to tie the nuptial knot with Fatima, daughter of a former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu.

The wedding ceremony which will be a low key event is scheduled to hold on Saturday at the residence of Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja.

The two young lovers found love despite their parents’ political differences.

Atiku is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Ribadu is a chieftain in the opposite All Progressives Congress (APC).

