Despite plot to stop re-election bid, Gov Abiodun declares for second term in Ogun

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday declared his intention to run for a second term in office.

He made the declaration during the presentation of the nomination form to him by the “DA Mandate Group,” in Abeokuta.

The development came a few days after a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayodele Oludiran, asked the party leadership to disqualify Abiodun from the 2023 governorship race over damning allegations against him.

In a petition dated April 19, 2022, and addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the petitioner accused the governor of concealing criminal offences he allegedly committed in the United States in 1986.

He also alleged discrepancies in the documents, including the educational qualifications, the governor submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2015 and 2019, adding that his candidacy would portend great danger for the party next year.

READ ALSO: Ogun APC crisis: Dapo Abiodun rejects Amosun loyalists’ demands

But on Thursday, Abodun vowed to forge ahead with his re-election bid and confirmed the deputy governor, Noimot Oyedele, as his running mate for the poll.

He said: “Today, I formally declared my intention to run for a second term in office, and I also announced that I will be running with my deputy, Noimot Salako Oyedele.

“The DA Mandate Group, led by Apagun Biyi Adeleye, had raised funds for the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for my second term bid.

“With the support of the good citizens and residents of our dear state, we must sustain the #BuildingOurFuture Together Agenda by doing all that is reasonably within our reach towards ensuring that we provide focused and qualitative governance for everyone.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now