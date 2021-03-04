Despite poor electricity supply, 1,671mw generated, enough to power over 1m homes wasted | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Despite poor electricity supply, 1,671mw generated, enough to power over 1m homes wasted
Despite millions of Nigerians groaning in darkness, a total of 1,671.61 megawatts (mw) meant for electricity consumers were unutilised by distribution companies (Discos) between 4th January and 7th February 2021.
Ripples Nigeria analysis of the daily load summary released by the Transmission Company of Nigeria has shown.
The unutilised electricity generated during the period could have powered around 1.08 million homes using Eskom 1mw=650 homes estimation.
Unutilised power simply means electricity generated during the period did not get to Nigerian homes and offices.
Breakdown of the figure showed that from 4th to 10th January, DisCos collectively unutilised 732.37mw of electricity, the biggest during the period under review.
From 11th-17th January the figure dropped to 305.10mw while from 25th- 31st the figure was 270.37mw.
While from 1st to 7th in February, 11 DisCos collectively unutilised 363.77 mw.
READ ALSO: Proposed electricity tariff increase will not affect the poor —NERC
In the past it had been explained that the unutilized power was as a result of the gap between the generation capacity of Generating Companies (GenCos) and the capacity of DisCos.
Similarly, the daily operational report statistics for 3rd March 2021, from the Nigeria Electricity System Operator, revealed that on Wednesday the country generated 5,747mw.
Although this represents an improvement from where the country was some years back, Nigeria is still far from the current peak electricity demand forecasted at 28,850mw. This explains the shortage in power supply in the country.
As at Wednesday, Nigeria’s grid generation installed capacity remains at 12,954mw, expected to produce 7,652mw of electricity daily.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin
Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield
Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla
Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their...
Iheanacho goal set up by Ndidi earns Leicester draw; Man Utd vs Palace goalless
A goal by Kelechi Iheanacho was all that Leicester needed to earn a point from their away game against Burnley...
Rohr approaches Ighalo to return to Super Eagles, striker to make decision ‘soon’
Odion Ighalo has confirmed that he was approached by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to come out of his retirement...
Latest Tech News
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...