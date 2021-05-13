Despite recurring bandits' attacks, Buhari pledges food security | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Despite recurring bandits’ attacks, Buhari pledges food security
President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration will use all available resources and manpower in dealing with bandits to ensure access to farms and food production in the coming growing season.
Buhari made this pledge during a media address at the State House, Abuja shortly after observing the Eid prayer, marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fast, on Thursday.
According to him, the menace of bandits and kidnappers will be addressed to ensure that the nation’s food security is not threatened.
The president, who hoped for a good rainy season this year, said “the law enforcement agencies are working hard to regain confidence against bandits, so that we can go back to the land.
“This is very important. This is what the agencies are busy doing right now. We want people to go back to the land so that we can get enough food for the country and even export.”
The President further noted that efforts to tackle the security situation were part of resolutions reached by the National Security Adviser.
“With the resources and manpower available to us, we are working very hard.
“We are hoping Nigerians will understand the problem. Nigerians know at what stage we came in in 2015, what state we are today both on security and the economy and we are doing our best,” he said.
Buhari and members of his family were joined for the Eid at the forecourt of the Villa by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, cabinet members and the heads of security and intelligence agencies.
By Mayowa Oladeji
