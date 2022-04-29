Politics
Despite Russia-Ukraine war, Nigeria can boast of food security —Buhari’s aide, Adesina
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has boasted that the Buhari-led administration has worked to ensure adequate food security in the country.
The presidential aide noted that despite ongoing crises between Russia and Ukraine, Nigeria can still boast of abundant food.
Femi, who wrote on Thursday in the context of the recent visit by the President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina to President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, said no government has ever been concerned about the welfare of Nigerians more than Buhari’s administration.
He added that since its emergencce in 2015, the government had been committed to lifting the country out of food scarcity through its massive investments in agriculture.
Read also: AfCTA will enhance food security, others in Nigeria – Gov Abiodun
“If there is anything President Buhari is concerned about, it is that Nigerians should be able to feed themselves, without recourse to massive food importation. That was why he encouraged us to return to the land, put his money where his mouth is by funding agriculture massively, and today, we have a lot to be thankful for. Food security is almost a reality in the country.
“Because the world is now a global village, and no nation is an island, the Russia-Ukraine war could still affect some fundamentals of our food security. So, what to do? We have our own ‘export’ to the world at AfDB”, he wrote.
Femi slammed those who were always concerned about the negatives of the Buhari-led administration, adding that “Nigerians can now be thankful for being able to feed themselves”.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...