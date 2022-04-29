Despite Russia-Ukraine war, Nigeria can boast of food security —Buhari’s aide, Adesina

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has boasted that the Buhari-led administration has worked to ensure adequate food security in the country.

The presidential aide noted that despite ongoing crises between Russia and Ukraine, Nigeria can still boast of abundant food.

Femi, who wrote on Thursday in the context of the recent visit by the President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina to President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, said no government has ever been concerned about the welfare of Nigerians more than Buhari’s administration.

He added that since its emergencce in 2015, the government had been committed to lifting the country out of food scarcity through its massive investments in agriculture.

“If there is anything President Buhari is concerned about, it is that Nigerians should be able to feed themselves, without recourse to massive food importation. That was why he encouraged us to return to the land, put his money where his mouth is by funding agriculture massively, and today, we have a lot to be thankful for. Food security is almost a reality in the country.

“Because the world is now a global village, and no nation is an island, the Russia-Ukraine war could still affect some fundamentals of our food security. So, what to do? We have our own ‘export’ to the world at AfDB”, he wrote.

Femi slammed those who were always concerned about the negatives of the Buhari-led administration, adding that “Nigerians can now be thankful for being able to feed themselves”.

