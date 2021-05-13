Despite sacking his regime in 1985, President Buhari showers encomium on Dogonyaro | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Despite sacking his regime in 1985, President Buhari showers encomium on Dogonyaro
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday described the late former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro (retd), as a thorough-bred soldier.
Dogonyaro, who was also a former ECOMOG commander, died in the early hours of Thursday.
The President, who reacted to the former army officer’s death in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, said Dogonyaro’s death was a great loss not only to the Nigerian military but also to the country because of his patriotic sacrifices in defence of its unity and territorial integrity.”
He said: “The death of Dogonyaro comes as a great shock to me because as a soldier, I know what it means to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country.
”Laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country.
“Gen. Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come.”
The late Dogonyaro read the full speech that ended Buhari’s military regime in the August 27, 1985 coup led by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd).
In the speech, he said the initial objectives and programmes of action that brought Buhari to power in 1984 had been betrayed and discarded.
“The present state of uncertainty and stagnation cannot be permitted to degenerate into suppression and retrogression,” the late military officer added.
