Despite security challenges, INEC unveils four-year plan for North-East | Ripples Nigeria

Despite security challenges, INEC unveils four-year plan for North-East
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the North-East region announced its plans to ensure a comprehensive review of the 2022-2026 strategic plan of action ahead of the 2023 general elections.
This was disclosed by the Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Umar Ibrahim, on Friday at an event in the state to review and validate the 2022-2026 strategic programme of action of the commission, which had five other RECs in attendance.
According to Ibrahim, the document would provide an actionable blueprint expected to guide all activities of the commission in the next four years.
Read also: PDP accuses APC of complicity in INEC fire incidents
He said, “The activities include preparations and conduct of the 2023 general elections as well as all off-season governorship elections.”
He further disclosed that the action plan would supplant the current one which expires by the end of 2021.
The collective contributions of stakeholders across the North-East region would be critical to the success of the objective of the plan, Ibrahim noted.
Ibrahim added, “The field officers must as a matter of fact be vigilant, following the security challenges of the region, which is capable of affecting the smooth discharge of their assignments.”
