Politics
Despite security challenges, Nigerian govt allays fears over 2023 elections
Despite the current security challenges plaguing the country, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has re-assured Nigerians and the world that the general elections in 2023 will be free and fair.
Mohammed provided the guarantee to reporters after the Federal Executive Council’s virtual meeting, which was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday.
He disputed the idea that the current security issues would prevent the elections from taking place and promised that the necessary preparations were being made.
“Everybody who has an opinion is free to air such opinion and the government will weigh the opinions and take whatever decisions it believes are in the overall interest of the nation.
“Yes, it is true that some groups have been worried and concerned about whether given the state of insecurity in the country there can be elections next year.
Read also: ‘Forget 2023 elections for now, focus on insecurity,’ APC chieftain tells Buhari
“I can assure you there will be elections because the Nigerian government will do everything possible not just to make sure there is election but to secure the country.’’ The minister said.
Mohammed also commended security agencies for working so hard to maintain peace and order.
“I’m sure you heard yesterday from the president that military commanders have been given everything they needed and they have been given all the powers to bring this insurgency and banditry to an end.
“As to whether Service Chiefs should resign, I think only the president can decide on that.
“The Service Chiefs have been doing their best and they will continue to do so,’’ the minister maintained.
