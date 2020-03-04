Despite strict law, so many women still suffer violence —Ekiti First Lady

Ekiti State First Lady, Bisi Fayemi, has said that despite strict legislation in the state, gender-based violence and other forms of discrimination still exist in the state.

She said this on Wednesday to celebrate International Women’s Day in Ado-Ekiti.

She made the statement at the 4th Gender Summit tagged “Gender Equality and Women and Women’s Empowerment Post-Beijing: A Political Will and Impact.”

The Gender Summit was a 2-day programme that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I am concerned that we still see so many cases, Gender Based Violence, I am concerned that there are still so many of our women who struggle with their livelihood but our Governor, His Excellency Dr. Kayode Fayemi is fully aware of all of these issues and he continues to ensure that there is enabling environment for women in the state,” she said.

However, she noted that the state compared to other states has a favourable environment that help women access opportunities and empowerment.

“I am excited that Ekiti State has continued to do well when it comes to ensuring that women have a better deal and that we make our state a place that is safe and conducive for the empowerment and upliftment of women.

“Our loins have been strengthened, our processes have been addressed and we are doing ongoing awareness and sensitization in our communities, to ensure that everybody is aware of what their rights are and that the government is willing to continue to support women and ensure that there is zero tolerance for violence against women or other forms of discrimination,” she stated.

All sixteen Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state were represented.

At the event were the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Moji Fafunre, Commissioner for Health, Bunmi Famosaya, Wife of the Chief Judge, Nike Fasanmi, wives of Commissioners, wives of members of House of Assembly, Dr. Eunice Ola, among others.

