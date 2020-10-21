Despite videos, Nigerian Army denies hand in #LekkiMassacre

The Nigerian Army has denied reports making the rounds that it shot at #EndSARS protesters using live bullets at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night.

An unspecified number of people are believed to have been killed and many injured in the heavy bombardment by the men in military uniform.

Videos had emerged online showing men in military uniform shooting at the protesters at the Lekki toll gate plaza, who had told themselves to sit in the ground when they saw the men in military uniforms approaching.

But the Nigerian Army denied the report of involvement on its official Twitter page on Wednesday morning where it described the incident reported on various new mediums as ‘fake news’.

In the statement on Twitter, the Nigerian Army said its soldiers were not at the scene of the incident.

It also denied seizing corpses of victims of the attack.

The Nigerian Army tweeted; “Fake news, no soldiers were at the scene.”

An eyewitness told journalists that the protesters were sitting on the floor when the soldiers arrived in the area and started shooting sporadically.

The incident caused pandemonium in the area as protesters scampered to safety

Earlier on Tuesday, at least seven persons were killed and several others injured during a clash between protesting youths and policemen from the Olosan police station in the Mushin area of Lagos.

The injured victims are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in the area.

Suspected hoodlums also razed the Orile Iganmu central police station also on Tuesday.

