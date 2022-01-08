Despite win in friendly, Super Eagles still need to improve in attack —Eguavoen

Super Eagles coach to the 2021 Aftica Cup of Nations (AFCON), Austin Eguavoen has said his players still lack confidence in the attack few days to the start of the tournament.

The boss, who spoke after the team’s 2-0 victory over Cameroonian club Contonsport in a friendly game, said his final third still needs some more work.

Goals from skipper Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze earned the Eagles a comfortable win in the only warm-up game they would have before AFCON begins.

A few other players in the starting squad invlude goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Chidera Ejuke, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Taiwo Awoniyi.

“In front of goal we are too few and that’s what we have to work on,” he said on NFF TV after the game.

“Crosses were coming, ball possession is good, playing to the side which is our strength is very good but arriving in the box with fewer players is not so good and that is what we are going to work on in the next few days.

“We played two sets of teams, first half 11 players and in the second half another 11 players just to see how they can fare and cope with the weather condition.

“We struggled a little bit with the weather but in terms of ball possession and movement I think we were very impressed. Winning this game is a very good thing for us.”

The 1994 AFCON winner will lead his boys as they begin their campaign on 11 January in a match against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Nigeria will also face Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in their other group D games.

