Despite winless run, Rohr confident Eagles'll be ready for W'Cup qualifiers | Ripples Nigeria

Despite failing to win in the doubleheader friendly games against Cameroon recently, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr believes his team are in good shape.

The Eagles were beaten 1-0 last Friday before being held to a goalless draw on Tuesday in the friendlies designed to prepare them for the soon-to-begin World Cup qualifiers.

Rohr, who led Nigeria to a third place finish in the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, is set for another big challenge in his coaching career.

The Super Eagles will be starting their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying series in September, with the hope of securing their seventh-ever World Cup ticket.

Recall that Nigeria had been drawn against Liberia, Cape Verde and CAR in group C of the qualifiers.

“We will be ready in September for the World Cup qualifiers,” Rohr told the NFF media after the game against Cameroon.

“We hope the fans can return to the stadium in September after this crazy [Coronavirus] Pandemic, which has made everything difficult.

“We have to start well in Lagos (vs Liberia) and four days later, we play in Cape Verde.

“Cape Verde beat Cameroon 3-1 on their synthetic pitch recently. So, we know already that it will be very difficult.

“Our first two matches are very, very important.”

The Super Eagles will host Liberia in their first game in the qualifiers and then travel away to Cape Verde for the second fixture.

