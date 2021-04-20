Despite insecurity and hardship, APC scores Buhari high says 'no govt has done more for Nigerians' | Ripples Nigeria

All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has done more for Nigeria than the previous administrations in the country.

The Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudeodehe, who stated this at the maiden edition of the party’s interactive session with journalists, added that critics of the government were playing politics with its achievements.

Nigerians have continued to criticize the government over its poor handling of the country’s security challenges and economy with youth unemployment reaching an unprecedented height.

READ ALSO: Buhari govt’s achievements in health sector under-reported – Minister

Akpanudoedehe said: “They want to downgrade the government. There has not been a government like this in the history of the nation. And I am not playing politics. Show me any government that has done much than President Buhari, that has a direct link with the masses.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who was also at the forum, said President Buhari has done so much, especially on infrastructure, agriculture, and poverty alleviation among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions