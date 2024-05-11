Sports
Dessers goal not enough as Celtic close to title with Rangers win
Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers was on target for Rangers in their 2-1 defeat to Celtic in a thrilling Old Firm derby on Saturday.
Rangers played the entire second half with 10 men, following a red card shown to John Lundstram in the added time of the first half.
The opening goal was scored by O’Riley and an owngoal by Lundstram doubled the lead for the hosts before Dessers pulled one back in the 40th minute.
Read Also: Dessers nets winner for Rangers at St. Mirren
O’Riley had a tame penalty effort saved by Jack Butland after he was tripped by Mohamed Diomande just nine minutes into the second half.
Celtic also had two goals ruled out for offside, but they held on to seal the victory which puts them on the brink of another Scottish Premiership title.
Four derbies, three wins, a six point lead at the top of the table and a goal difference of seven better than Rangers.
Celtic need just one point from games against Kilmarnock and St Mirren to secure a third straight title.
