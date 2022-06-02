Dessers leaves Feyenoord after successful loan spell with 20 goals

Super Eagles forward, Cyriel Dessers has bid farewell to Dutch club, Feyenoord after completing his loan spell from KRC Genk.

Dessers, who is currently with the Nigerian national team in the USA ahead of their international friendly against Ecuador, made a post about his exit.

The 27-year-old helped Feyenoord reach the final of the Europa Conference League, scoring 20 goals in all competitions during the loan spell.

“Thanks for all the support and love this season, it was an honour to play for you! Hopefully see you soon 😊 Long live Feyenoord 1!” he said on social media

Dessers played a total of 41 games with Feyenoord and his 20 goals were helpful to the Dutch giants’ fantastic season.

He scored 10 goals in the Europa Conference League, leading Feyenoord to the final, where they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Serie A club AS Roma.

Feyenoord had earlier told Genk that they would not be signing the star striker on a permanent deal, meaning Dessers will return to his parent club.

Last Saturday, Dessers scored for Nigeria in a 2-1 defeat to Mexico in an international friendly game in the USA.

