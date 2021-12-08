Dessers wins Feyenoord’s player, goal of the month awards

Super Eagles forward, Cyriel Dessers has been voted Feyenoord’s Player of the month, as he also bagged the Goal of the Month award for November.

The accolades were handed to the Nigerian on Wednesday and announced by the Dutch club on their official Instagram page.

Dessers was outstanding for Feyenoord in the month under review, netting vital goals for the team, especially helping them reach the next round in the continent.

The striker, who was also celebrating his 27th birthday on Wednesday, scored four goals for his team in the five games in November.

He scored all the four goals while coming on as a second-half substitute.

And the first of his brace in the 2-2 away draw against Slavia Prague in the Europa Conference League, was adjudged the best for last month.

Dessers, who is on loan from Genk, has so far scored eight goals, provided three assists in 22 games in all competitions this season for Feyenoord.



