Destroy Boko Haram, ISWAP’s enclaves, COAS charges troops
The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, on Saturday, charged the Armed Forces in Yobe State to destroy all Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in their various enclaves.
In a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS gave the charge while addressing troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, in Yobe.
The statement was titled, ‘Destroy all Boko Haram terrorists’ enclaves in your locations, COAS charges troops in Yobe.’
“General Yahaya further commended the troops on the several successful operations conducted within Sector 2 area of responsibility, which he enumerated to include Operations Ayiso Tamunoma, Katana Jimlan, Fire Ball and Operation Tura Takaibango among others.
“He enjoined the troops to use wealth of experience and lessons learnt from the series of operations to destroy the remnants of marauding terrorists within their various locations. He assured them of improved welfare and a new reward system for troops who perform gallantly in any operation,” the statement reads in part.
Earlier, the Sector 2 Commander, Brigadier General Adamu Nura, while welcoming the Army Chief, briefed him on the operational engagements and challenges of the Sector.
