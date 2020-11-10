Latest Politics

Detained #EndSARS campaigner’s sister claims he is suffering from liver problem, begs police for his release

November 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Onomena Adene, the sister to the detained #EndSARS campaigner, Peter Eremosele Adene, said on Tuesday her brother is suffering from a liver problem.

Adene was arrested by policemen at his Ikeja, Lagos, residence on Saturday, and has been transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja where he is being detained.

The sister, who featured on a television programme in Lagos, appealed to the Nigeria Police Force to release her brother on health grounds.

According to her, the #EndSARS campaigner’s continued detention could worsen his health condition.

She said: “During his Belle Food Naija campaign last year, he went to about six states to share alms.

“He came back with some issues with his liver, hepatitis or something I can’t remember. That is not even good for him.

“Keeping him in a place he is not used to is not good for him. Anything can actually happen to him. He needs to be released.”

