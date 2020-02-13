Detained journalist Agba Jalingo finally gets bail, after 174 days in detention

A journalist, Agba Jalingo who has been in detention for about 174 days, and being prosecuted by the Cross River State government led by Ben Ayede has finally been granted bail.
Justice Sule Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Calabar, granted Jalingo N10 million bail, following an application from his lawyer, Attah Ochinke.
More details coming….
