Detained journalist Agba Jalingo regains freedom

The detained journalist, Agba Jalingo, was on Monday released from prison after perfecting his bail conditions.

An activist, Inibehe Effiong, confirmed his release to journalists in Abuja.

Jalingo, who is the publisher of Cross River Watch, has been in detention since August 2019 for allegedly criticizing Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

He was subsequently arraigned for treason and attempting to overthrow the state government due to some of the articles he published about the state government in the newspaper.

The Amnesty International had declared Jalingo “a prisoner of conscience” over his long incarceration.

He was however, granted bail by Justice Sule Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Calabar, last week.

