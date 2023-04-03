Detained journalist, Jalingo, regains freedom after one week in prison

The Publisher of CrossRiverWatch, and activist, Agba Jalingo, has been released from the medium-security Correctional Centre in Kuje, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Jalingo was freed on Monday after his release warrant was signed, and served by correctional authorities.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that he was remanded in prison custody last week Monday.

He was later granted bail on Thursday, the same week, in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum, by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The trial judge, Justice Zainab Abubakar, ordered that Jalingo be remanded in prison after he was arraigned by the Nigerian Police for allegedly publishing a story against the wife of the younger brother of Governor Ben Ayade, Elizabeth Ayade, which she considered was an insult and a defamation of her character.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on cybercrime and publishing an article that disparaged Mrs. Ayade’s personality.

The offences were said to contravene section 24(1)b of the cybercrimes (prohibition, prevention, etc) act 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jalingo, a staunch critic of the Ayade administration, was also accused of “engaging in false publication that was intended to cause annoyance, ill will and insult to the person of Mrs Ayade.”

