Detainee’s death fuels Shi’ite accusations of police brutality in Palestine protests

A wave of outrage has engulfed the Islamic Movement, commonly known as Shi’ites, following the death of a detained “Free Palestine” protester. The group is accusing Nigerian security agencies, particularly the police, of fatal mistreatment of those arrested after the March 28, 2025 demonstrations.

The movement has pledged legal action and fervent prayers against those responsible.

The deceased, Huzaifa Muhammad from Tudun Iya, Katsina State, reportedly died on Monday, April 7, 2025, at approximately 6 p.m. while held at the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) detention facility in Guzape, Abuja.

The accusations were leveled during a press briefing in Abuja, where Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara, speaking for the Islamic Movement led by Sayyid Ibraheem Zakzaky, detailed what he described as a series of grave human rights violations.

“We recently received shocking news that Free Palestine protesters detained by the FCT Police Command since 28 March 2025 are dying in custody,” Shaikh Mainasara stated. “Among those who recently passed away is Shaheed Huzaifa Muhammad from Tudun Iya, Katsina State, who attained martyrdom on Monday, 7 April 2025, around 6 p.m. at the IRT facility in Guzape, Abuja.”

Mainasara also alleged that at least 27 protesters have died, with 26 reportedly killed during the initial security crackdown on March 28, 2025. This, he argued, highlights a stark contradiction in the government’s stance, pointing to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar’s public condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza in March 2025.

“Showing solidarity with the people of Palestine is not a foreign concept to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he asserted, juxtaposing the Minister’s comments with the alleged federal directives to suppress the Abuja protests.

The Shi’ites have vowed to hold the federal government accountable for the deaths and ongoing detentions. “In light of these developments, we will hold the federal government, led by President Tinubu, responsible for the killing of 27 Free Palestine protesters. We also vow to pray against all those who ordered or executed the killings and arrests during the 2025 Abuja International Quds Day,” Mainasara declared.

The group is determined to pursue legal avenues to challenge the alleged abuses, branding the actions as crimes against humanity.

“While condemning this heinous crime against humanity, we are determined to challenge every instance of human rights abuse inflicted on the Free Palestine protesters in court,” Mainasara emphasized, further stating their commitment to peaceful resistance through prayer and legal processes.

