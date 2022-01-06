News
Detainees freed as gunmen reportedly attack another police station in Imo
Gunmen reportedly attacked a divisional police headquarters in Ideato South local government area of Imo State on Thursday.
A resident of the community told journalists the gunmen stormed the police station in the early hours of the day and shot sporadically before releasing some detainees in the facility.
He added that the criminals also destroyed part of the station with a locally-made Improvised Explosive Device (IED).
READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly kill soldier in Imo attack
However, the spokesman for the state police command, Micheal Abattam, said the incident had not been reported to the command.
He promised to confirm the incident and brief the journalists later.
Imo State has recorded several attacks on police stations and other public facilities as criminals laid siege in the South-East in the last 10 months.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...