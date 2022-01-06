Detainees freed as gunmen reportedly attack another police station in Imo

Gunmen reportedly attacked a divisional police headquarters in Ideato South local government area of Imo State on Thursday.

A resident of the community told journalists the gunmen stormed the police station in the early hours of the day and shot sporadically before releasing some detainees in the facility.

He added that the criminals also destroyed part of the station with a locally-made Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

However, the spokesman for the state police command, Micheal Abattam, said the incident had not been reported to the command.

He promised to confirm the incident and brief the journalists later.

Imo State has recorded several attacks on police stations and other public facilities as criminals laid siege in the South-East in the last 10 months.

