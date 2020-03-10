DETHRONEMENT: Ex-Gov Dankwambo advises Sanusi

Ibrahim Dankwambo, an ex-Governor of Gombe State, has urged Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II to be positive and strong over his dethronement and eventual expulsion to Nasarawa State.

While reacting to the dethronement of Sanusi on Monday, Dankwambo who penned his thoughts on the matter on his official Twitter page said that his thoughts and prayers are with the former Emir.

He wrote, “Never let a bad situation bring out the worst in you. Choose to stay positive and be the strong person that Allah created you to be!

READ ALSO: Security agents arrest dethroned Emir of Kano, whisk him to Nasarawa

“My prayers and thoughts are with you SLS,” Dankwambo added in his post on Twitter.

Dankwambo’s comments come after the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Monday evening called for calm and understanding over the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim made the call in a statement in Kaduna.

Ibrahim said the ACF had earlier intervened in the feud between the Kano State Government and Kano Emirate Council in a bid to ensure an amicable resolution of the dispute.

