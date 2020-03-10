DETHRONEMENT: Sanusi accepts fate, says throne of Emir not permanent

A day after he was dethroned as the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has reacted to his removal from the revered throne by the Kano State government led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday said that his removal was nothing new because every power is transient except that of God.

Sanusi wrote on his Facebook wall saying; “The throne of an emir is not permanent, every king and leader should know this, If it were a permanent throne, I wouldn’t have been the emir of Kano”, Sanusi said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

He added, “Before I came, someone was the emir and before him someone else was there, therefore, it’s nothing that would shock anybody.”

Reacting further Sanusi, said that; “Whenever God says your time on the throne is over, if you don’t leave with your legs, people will carry your body out of the palace.”

Sanusi however insisted that the most important thing to a leader is a sound and peaceful end, “therefore I thank God that brings to me a peaceful end without any rancor or chaos”.

“We thank the prophets, Imans, those who have been behind us all these years. We call on the entire Umah to remain in peace.

“Any person who succeeds me should be accepted by the people of Kano so he can end well.

“God does not make a mistake, whatever he gives is the best, and today don’t be disturbed, whatever thing that God started, it is the end we hope for and may God help this to end well.

“We thank the entire Muslims who have been supporting us year by year, the entire people of Kano and may god help them to continue to live in people. May god give us a good leader and give our land back to us.

“We leave you people with sweetheart and thanks,” he added.

Sanusi’s comments come after the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worries over the deposition of the Emir by the Kano State government.

The party argued that the deposition of the emir at a time the nation was battling worsening insecurity challenges, showed the insensitivity and poor appraisal of core national stability issues by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The party stated this in a statement by national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday night.

