Devastating accident claims 16 passengers in Bauchi

Sixteen passengers have lost their lives in an accident involving a Hummer bus and an articulated vehicle in Bauchi State on Sunday, according to Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi.

In a statement on Monday, Abdullahi said “no single soul survived the crash as some people were burnt beyond recognition inside the Hummer bus.”

The Sector Commander disclosed that the fatal crash, which involved “an articulated truck and a Toyota Hummer bus, occurred in Bambal village on Kano-Jama’are Road at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.”

“It took FRSC officers about seven minutes to arrive at the scene to clear the site. The accident was as a result of overspending on the part of the Hummer bus driver.

“Sixteen people were involved in the crash, comprising 10 males and six females, and all the people on board lost their lives to the crash,” Abdullahi explained.

“The Hummer bus burst into flames after it ran into the truck and no single soul survived the crash. Some people were burnt beyond recognition inside the Hummer bus,” he said.

“The remains of the crash victims have been deposited in the mortuary of Kiyawa General Hospital on Kano-Jama’are- road for possible identification.”

