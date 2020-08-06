Latest Politics

DEVELOPING STORY…. EDO ASSEMBLY: Roof removed, gravel, workmen move to site

August 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Renovation work has commenced at the Edo State House of Assembly on Thursday, after it was taken over by policemen in the early hours of the day.

Workmen we’re sighted removing the roof of the building, while tippers were also seen dumping gravel within the premises.

