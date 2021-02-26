DEVELOPING STORY... Teacher says 550 girls missing, after gunmen invaded Jangebe school | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
DEVELOPING STORY… Teacher says 550 girls missing, after gunmen invaded Jangebe school
Contrary to the earlier figure of 300 given as the number of female students abducted by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents from the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara State, a teacher in the school says about 550 students were kidnapped in the raid.
The teacher, who pleaded for anonymity, said there were 600 girls in the hostels at the time of the invasion by the terrorists but 50 of them were left behind during the abduction which occurred in the early hours of Friday.
The teacher said parents of the students who escaped the abduction, began besieging the school as early as 5am to take away their daughters, adding that some mothers of the kidnapped girls were slumping on the school premises.
“Initially, the school authorities prevented them from going with the remaining students but they grew angrier and began to pull down doors and windows of the buildings in the school and the school authority had to yield to their demands.
“When the gunmen laid siege, they attacked the soldiers stationed in the community before they gained entry into the school.
“Some people told us that they stationed vehicles at the outskirts of the school. Security operatives and the local vigilante groups are trailing the gunmen and dozens of other residents have volunteered to take part in the search,” the teacher said.
However, the Zamfara State Government has said the number of students abducted from the school is still unknown.
READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly abduct 300 schoolgirls from Zamfara school
In a statement, the Commissioner of Information in the state, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau Anka, said the exact number of abducted students is yet to be ascertained as the government is still trying to determine the exact figure.
“We are yet to verify the exact number of students kidnapped. Security operatives have launched a manhunt for the criminals.
“They went to the school with vehicles. Some of the girls were made to trek. We are on top of the situations as all contacts and efforts are being made to rescue the kidnapped schoolgirls,” he said.
The abduction of the students is coming a few hours after the state government announced that some repentant terrorists had surrendered their arms after the state Governor Bello Matawalle pushed for a dialogue with them for peace to reign
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16
A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom
The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....
Latest Tech News
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...