DHQ arrests two more ISWAP commanders over Owo church massacre

The Nigerian Army Defence Headquarters, (DHQ), has confirmed the arrest of two more high profile commanders of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP), in connection with the massacre at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on June 5, where over 50 worshippers were killed and hundreds of others injured.

Making the confirmation in a statement on Thursday, the Director, Defence Information, Maj. Gen. Jimmy Akpor, who gave the names of the suspects as Al-Qasim Idris and Abdulhaleem Idris, disclosed that they were arrested on Tuesday night at Omialafara (Omulafa), Ose local government area of Ondo State.

“Recall that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, during his parley with media executives and editors on Tuesday, 9 August, 2022, informed of the arrest of four terrorists among those who carried out the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo on 5 June 2022.

Read also:Defence chief, Irabor, claims attackers of Owo church have been arrested

“They were arrested through a combined operation by military and DSS personnel at Eika, Okehi LGA, Kogi State, on 1 August 2022.

“Those arrested include Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (a.k.a Bin Malik), Momoh Otohu Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf Itopa and Auwal Ishaq Onimisi.

“Barely few hours after the disclosure by the CDS of the arrest of 4 of the Owo Catholic Church attackers, 2 additional ISWAP terrorists, who were also connected to the attack on the church were apprehended at Omialafara (Omulafa), Ose LGA, Ondo State yesterday, 9 August 2022.

“The arrests were made through the collaborative effort by military and DSS personnel. The suspects are Al-Qasim Idris and Abdulhaleem Idris. It is instructive to note that Abdulhaleem, alongside other high profile ISWAP commanders, had also previously coordinated attacks on military targets in Okene, Okene LGA, Kogi State resulting in casualties.

“It is the avowed commitment of the leadership of the military, Nigeria Police, DSS and other security agencies to work in synergy to enthrone peace and security all over the country.

“This is due to the need for collaboration as an essential requirement to successfully deal with the existential asymmetric threats currently bedeviling our dear nation, Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now