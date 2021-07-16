DHQ bemoans loss in battle against insecurity, insurgency

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters on Thursday disclosed that a lot of soldiers have lost their lives in battles at the various theatres of operations across the country over the past fortnight.

This was detailed in a statement issued during a media briefing in Abuja by the Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko.

Onyeuko said in spite of the losses recorded across the country from July 2 to 15, 2021, some of its soldiers survived with diverse degrees of injuries, and were receiving adequate medical care.

“In the course of these operations, some of our troops paid the supreme price while others sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he noted

He further said, “You are aware of our operational activities in the various geo-political zones of the country.

“Therefore, it is imperative to update the public on the efforts and operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies tackling insecurity in our dear country.

“These operations involved both kinetic and non-kinetic engagements in different locations within the various theatres, which yielded substantive results.

“While the security situation in some locations remained peaceful, some other areas recorded some incidents within the period.”

Nonetheless, he highlighted the gains and calm in the aftermath of the various theatres of operation.

Onyeuko stated further that: “Gleaning from the updates from the various theatres of operations as I have highlighted, there is no gainsaying there is a relative reduction in the spate of incidents in the various theatres of operations.”

