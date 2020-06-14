DHQ claims 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists killed during attempted attack on Monguno

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has claimed that no fewer than 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters were killed following an attempted attack on Monguno Town in Borno State.

This was revealed on Sunday by Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations who informed that the operation which witnessed the destruction of four gun trucks owned by the insurgents happened on Saturday.

The statement by Enenche read: “The Ground troops of Sector 3 and Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE successfully repelled an attack on Monguno town and inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram /Islamic State of West Africa terrorists who attempted to breach Munguno Town in Borno State on Saturday, 13 June 2020.

“During the combined Sector 3 counter-attack and ISR and munitions delivery by the Air Task Force, twenty Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters were neutralized and four of their gun trucks destroyed. The troops also captured some of the terrorists and their equipment.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commends the Land component and Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for the dexterity and professionalism exhibited during this operation,” the statement concluded.

