DHQ claims 241 women, children rescued from Boko Haram captivity

No fewer than 241 kidnapped victims including women and children have been rescued from Boko Haram captivity in Mudu village in Borno state by troops attached to Sector 1 of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

This was stated in a statement on Thursday by the Director of Engineering Services, DHQ, Major General John Enenche, who informed that the kidnapped victims were rescued during an operation on May 23.

The statement also added that twelve (12) Boko Haram terrorists were killed during the operation to rescue the kidnapped victims comprising 105 women and 136 children.

In a related development, troops of the 155 Battalion Banki Junction carried out exploitation operation towards Sambisa forest in pursuit of fleeing BHTs.

The operation reportedly yielded uncommon success as two (2) terrorists dead bodies, heavy cache of assorted arms, ammunition and other equipment were recovered.

