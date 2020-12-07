DHQ claims scores of bandits neutralized, camps destroyed during airstrikes at Kuduru forest

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that scores of bandits have been neutralised and their camps destroyed during airstrikes at the Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the DHQ through its Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed that the operation was conducted on Saturday by the air component of Operation Thunder Strike.

In the statement, the DHQ also informed that Nigerian Air Force also provided close air support to the Nigeria Police in a joint operation to clear identified bandits’ hideouts in the Kofa area of the state.

The statement by the DHQ also claimed that the pounding of the insurgents and the destruction of their camps followed credible intelligence reports indicating that the heavily armed bandits responsible for a previous attack on troops at Ngede Allah had originated from a camp within the forest.

“The attack aircraft reportedly engaged the bandits ahead of the ground forces, while the ISR aircraft provided situational awareness throughout the operation, the statement by the DHQ informed.

“Accordingly, following confirmatory intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions that led to the identification of the camp, the air component dispatched Nigerian Air Force attack aircraft to engage the location, scoring devastating hits, which destroyed the bandits’ logistics structures and killed several of the criminals,” it stated.

The DHQ further said the NAF attack aircraft and an ISR platform later provided close air support as the police advanced from Sarki Pawa through Tawali towards Kofa.

