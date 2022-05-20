DHQ claims troops eliminated 98 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists as 1,627 surrendered in three weeks

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said in a report on Thursday that a total of 98 terrorists of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were eliminated in different sustained operations in the North-East in the last three weeks.

The report which was issued by the Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Bernard Onyeuko, during an update on the activities of the Nigerian Armed Forces between April 28 and May 19 in Abuja, said during the same period, 1,627 terrorists voluntarily surrendered to the troops, bringing a total of 53,262 terrorists and their families who have so far surrendered.

Onyeuko also disclosed that 63 civilians who were abducted by terrorists and bandits were rescued while some top insurgent commanders were arrested within the same period under review.

“Between 1-14 May, 2022, a total of 1,627 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered to our troops at different locations. They comprised 331 men, 441 women and 855 children.

“As at 16 May, 2022, a total of 53,262 have so far surrendered. Also, troops of Operation Hadin Kai, on 13 May, 2022, acting on intelligent report, arrested Mallam Modu Goni, a terrorist and logistics supplier at Bunin Yadi Market.

“Also on 17 May 2022, troops arrested Mallam Modu Pantami at the outskirt of Benishied village in the Kaga local government area while attempting to transport large quantity of logistics items he purchased for onward supply to terrorists at Gomari village in the Fere local government area of Borno State.

“Items recovered from him included: two mobile phones, cartons of assorted drugs and injections of different types, five gallons of PMS, 20 turban scarfs, 50kg bags of sugar, three bags of 50kg flour, five cartons of Maltina drinks, 290 sets of female hijabs, 20 female rubber shoes, 325 litres of red oil, 15 sets of Kaftan cloth.

“Troops, during the ambush at a terrorists’ crossing point at Kaidieri village, killed five terrorists and captured assorted weapons and different calibres of ammunitions.

“Consequently, during these operations, troops rescued 63 civilians, neutralised 42 terrorists, arrest 20 terrorists. Items recovered included: two LMGS, 21 AK47 rifles, 11 AK 56 rifles, 22 MGs, 419 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunitions, one gun turret, 31 AK 47 magazines, three motorcycles, six bicycles, one pumping machine, two bandolier belts containing 377 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunitions, and one Isuzu vehicle.”

