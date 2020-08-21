DHQ confirms ISWAP attack on Kukawa, says three soldiers, eight terrorists killed

An attack on Kukawa town of Borno State on Tuesday by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) has been confirmed by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters.

There were claims in some quarters that no less than five soldiers were killed during the attack and that the terrorists went away with seven vehicles they snatched from the soldiers.

However, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche,who confirmed the attack in a statement on Thursday, said that eight terrorists and three soldiers were killed during the gun battle.

“Eight ISWAP members were shot dead while several others escaped with bullet injuries.

“Three soldiers were killed in the attack while two others sustained various degrees of injuries,” Enenche said.

He added that the wounded soldiers were currently receiving treatment at a military facility.

Read also: DHQ says 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists killed in NAF aircraft attack

The Tuesday attack happened after the people returned to their community from Internally Displaced People’s (IDPs) camps.

Many of them fled into bushes and out of the community due to the attack.

According to Enenche, “The attack by the terrorists was, therefore, a deliberate attempt to reverse the milestone achievements recorded regarding IDPs in the areas of peacebuilding, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts by the government.

He, meanwhile, said that “the situation in Kukawa is now calm with troops in full control.“

Earlier on Wednesday, a civilian survivor of the attack, Ali Gonimi, recounting his experience, had told newsmen in Maiduguri that the terrorists stormed Kukawa in full military kits.

He had said, “Initially, when we saw them coming from afar, we all thought they were soldiers of the Nigeria Army, until when they came right into the town.

“We were all scared upon seeing their black flags with a white Arabic inscription on it. They looked so much like soldiers because they were well dressed in camouflaged military uniforms. They told us not to panic that they were not out to harm us.

“But who would believe that kind of assurance? We all took to our heels as they commenced shooting with soldiers. Most of us fled towards Baga, where we got vehicles that brought us down to Maiduguri. Some people had to go on foot to Monguno.”

Join the conversation

Opinions