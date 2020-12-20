DHQ narrates troops’ encounters with kidnappers in efforts to rescue Kankara boys

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that there was resistance by kidnappers during attempts by security forces to secure the release of the schoolboys abducted in Kankara, Katsina State.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday by Major Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations who said that the kidnappers laid an ambush against the troops of the Nigerian Army.

Maj. Gen. Enenche who gave the accounts when he featured on a special edition of the Nigeria Television Authority programme, “Good Morning Nigeria” on Saturday said that kinetic and non-kinetic approaches were used to ensure all the students were rescued unhurt.

He said; “Following the directive, the troop closed in on the abductors from four different fronts, including the reinforcement that was made from other divisions to ensure that the entire location was sealed off.

“The bandits were all under siege, and they were fully aware of that, feeling the impacts of the presence of the troops both from the air and on the ground.

“When they approached the location where the boys were held, the troops encountered some pockets of opposition which they cleared and moved deeper into the forest.

“Although, there was no casualty on the part of the boys, a lot of the bandits were neutralised because in the attempt by the military to move forward, they laid an ambush in 2 places along the way.

“Infact, in the second place where they laid an ambush, there was serious resistance because they were hiding and occupied the road.

“They delayed the movement of the troop for some hours before they were neutralised,” he added.

